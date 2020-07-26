BELOIT — Tracy Presley of Beloit said she was truly proud of her 4-year-old granddaughter for marching at the front of a peace walk Saturday, as she hopes to watch her grow up in a more inclusive and loving world.
“I feel encouraged and inspired,” Presley said, adding that public marches are the first of many steps toward change.
Presley and her granddaughter, Jaylah Douglas, were among at least 100 community members—wearing masks due to COVID-19—who turned out to raise awareness about racism and economic inequality while calling for social justice. The march kicked off at the New Zion Baptist Church in Beloit.
The peace walk, organized by the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge and other local groups, also was focused on encouraging community members to exercise their right to vote.
After the march, community members returned to the New Zion Baptist Church for a program including remarks from local African American officials, community and religious leaders, members of the Beloit chapter of NAACP and state legislators.
Lance Baskin, Past Master and Master of Ceremonies, said he was very impressed to see community members of all ages bear witness to history.
Baskin said the mission of Saturday’s peace walk was to take a stand that all people deserve to be treated fairly and equally in order for everyone to live in harmony.
He said the world is in the midst of major change, and he encouraged others to exercise their right to vote in order to help solidify a better future—especially for young people, who will lead the movement for equity into the future after the torch is passed.
In remarks after the peace walk, Beloit City Councillor Kevin Leavy told community members that their biggest march must be to the polls, and he urged everyone to act as leaders and seek equality.
Rodney Hayes, Interim Pastor at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Beloit, also delivered remarks after the march. He took part in the event with his wife, Katina.
“We’re here to take a stand for peace and unity and for justice,” Rodney Hayes said.
Skin color is not a crime, he said, and no one should ever be treated unfairly because of that. The march was important to bringing many people together while trusting in God, he said.
Katina Hayes said she and Rodney came up from Rockford to support others in recognizing the roots of racial issues and calling attention to the need for positive change in order to live in a better world.
Sheila and James Chandler of Beloit said they participated in the peace walk in a show of solidarity for a message of love and encouragement.
“I’m happy to give a mile of my time,” Sheila Chandler said.
Sheila, a teacher, said she was inspired to see many children marching alongside adults in a group effort of working toward greatness. She said the Beloit community overall has a strong mindset of seeking improvement.
James said in the wake of the death of civil rights icon and former Georgia congressman John Lewis, it is a reminder of the importance for youths to take charge of the future and use their voices for good.
Brittany Keyes, who serves on the Beloit City Council alongside Leavy, joined the peace walk. She said that personally as a community member, she believes it is important to be supportive of fellow citizens seeking change and to elevate African American voices in the push for social justice.
Wisconsin 15th District Senator Janis Ringhand and 45th District Representative Mark Spreitzer were invited to join the event.
Ringhand said it was her first public event since February, and she was glad to take part in calling for unity and racial equality while masked up. She said it is important for community members to listen to and understand one another and to demonstrate peacefully while working towards a better future.
Spreitzer said he believes it is important for public officials to speak openly with and stand beside community members in support of racial justice. He added that showing support as a white ally means to continuously listen, communicate and being encouraging.
“It’s not just something you are, it’s something you need to be and do,” Spreitzer said.
