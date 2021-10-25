hot Employee arrested after outburst at Jimmy John's Austin Montgomery Austin Montgomery Author email Oct 25, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLE — A Beloit man has been charged after an alleged confrontation on Oct. 15 at a Jimmy John's restaurant in Beloit, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint. Kevyn J. Whitehead, 32, was arrested after he became agitated over a disciplinary write-ups from the company for unspecified incidents, the complaint states. Witnesses told police that Whitehead threw a chair against a wall and knocked items off of the countertop of the store, the complaint shows. Whitehead is charged with with disorderly conduct, resisting an officer and felony bail jumping. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jimmy John's Disiplinary Write-up Restaurant Austin Montgomery Author email Follow Austin Montgomery Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit School Board allows Charles' previously banned public comment to be read Janesville family mourns two men who died at party 15-year-old enters not guilty plea in Labor Day weekend homicide Third fair housing complaint in City of Beloit to be investigated New details released from shooting on Tuesday in Beloit Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime