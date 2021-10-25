JANESVILLE — A Beloit man has been charged after an alleged confrontation on Oct. 15 at a Jimmy John's restaurant in Beloit, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint. 

Kevyn J. Whitehead, 32, was arrested after he became agitated over a  disciplinary write-ups from the company for unspecified incidents, the complaint states. 

Witnesses told police that Whitehead threw a chair against a wall and knocked items off of the countertop of the store, the complaint shows. 

Whitehead is charged with with disorderly conduct, resisting an officer and felony bail jumping. 

