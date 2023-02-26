Big Crow
An audience gathered for the showing of “Big Crow,” at the Downtown Beloit Association on Friday. The film describes life on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota.

 Jacob Roushia/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT- The films showcased at the Beloit International Film Festival (BIFF) have already impacted audiences in a positive way.

The festivities kicked off at 5 p.m. on Friday at several locations including Bagels & More, Beloit College Powerhouse, Downtown Beloit Association, Hendricks Art Center, La Casa Grande and Visit Beloit. The films will continue to be shown through March 5.

