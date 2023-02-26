BELOIT- The films showcased at the Beloit International Film Festival (BIFF) have already impacted audiences in a positive way.
The festivities kicked off at 5 p.m. on Friday at several locations including Bagels & More, Beloit College Powerhouse, Downtown Beloit Association, Hendricks Art Center, La Casa Grande and Visit Beloit. The films will continue to be shown through March 5.
One of the films that was shown on Friday and Saturday was the “Big Crow,” which interested multiple members of the community.
“I grew up in South Dakota, near where the documentary takes place and played high school girls basketball,” said Kristy Reuter, an audience member. “This is my first year attending any BIFF showings.”
“Big Crow” is a documentary about a teenage girl who inspired a community and people. SuAnne Big Crow helped her team win the Class A girls basketball championship in 1989, which put her team and nation on the map. The film honors Big Crow’s life, basketball career, and the Oglala Sioux, a sub-tribe of the Lakota people.
Like many of the films shown at BIFF, the director of “Big Crow” was available for a questions-and-answer session after the film showing.
“About a decade ago, I was reading Ian Frazier’s book “On the Rez,” and a single passage haunted me ever since,” said Kris Kaczor, director of the film. The passage in question included the following:
“I had thought that Oglala heroes existed mostly in the past. But a true Oglala hero appeared in the late 1980s, in suffering Pine Ridge (Reservation), right under everyone’s nose, while the rest of the world was looking the other way: SuAnne Big Crow,” Frazier wrote in his book.
This single passage took Kaczor on an eight-year journey talking to the people living at the Pine Ridge Reservation where Big Crow grew up. The film showed the hardships of the people living at the reservation and how Big Crow’s accomplishes sparked hope.
During the panel discussion after the film, Kaczor was asked if the reservation’s situation has improved since the film was shot.
“Sadly, from what I heard, the situation is only getting worse, with the introduction of meth to the community a few years ago,” Kaczor said. “What we wanted to instill as the main vein of the film was to instill hope, which is what the community really needs. Depending on who you talk to, the Pine Ridge community has a 75 to 95% unemployment rate.”
Another popular film that was presented on Saturday was “Loren & Rose.”
“Loren and Rose” was a narrative film about an unlikely friendship between a promising young director and a legendary actress trying to revive her career. The relationship between them goes beyond working together and forming a strong friendship. The film covers multiple topics such as life, death, trauma, emotional stress and friendship in its purest form.
A father and son from the community went to see the film on Saturday afternoon at the Hendricks Art Center. They were both impressed with the acting in the movie and the topics discussed.
“I thought it was interesting and wonderfully acted,” said Thomas Duncan. “This is our second year attending BIFF.”
Thomas and Dana Duncan are looking forward to seeing other films throughout the week.
“I am excited to watch “Devil Put the Coal in the Ground” later this afternoon.” Dana Duncan said. “I have been to West Virginia but don’t know much about the coal mining industry and its effects on the area.”