BELOIT — Through a bit of detective work, Beloit College Biology and Geology Professor Emeritus Carol Mankiewicz has solved a longstanding mystery—the site where Roy Chapman Andrews almost drowned while he was a student at Beloit College.
During the incident Andrews’ friend and instructor Montague (Monty) White lost his life. Although much has been written about the site known as Young’s Creek, it’s exact location remained unknown as it wasn’t featured on topological maps at the time.
Mankiewicz determined the location was about 1 1/2 miles downstream of Bass Creek, just east of Happy Hollow Park in Janesville, which she writes about in the Beloit Historical Society’s March and April edition of the newsletter “Confluence.”
She explained the location is near where a Feb. 16 fatal plane crash occurred this year—one-quarter mile south of West Sunny Lane. The site is only accessible via canoe as it’s all marshland.
Roy Chapman Andrews is believed to have been the inspiration for the Hollywood character “Indiana Jones.” He was born on St. Lawrence Avenue in Beloit in 1894. He gained national fame as an explorer for the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. Best remembered for the series of expeditions he led to the Gobi Desert of Mongolia from 1922 to 1930. Andrews took a team of scientists into previously unexplored parts of the desert using some of the region’s first automobiles with extra supplies transported by camel caravan. Andrews often narrowly escaped death, according to the Roy Chapman Andrews Society Board website at https://roychapmanandrewssociety.org.
Mankiewicz, a member of the Roy Chapman Andrews Society Board, said Andrews was famous in the 1920s through the 1950s although there is not a lot known about his childhood.
“He always downplayed his background and said no one would care about it,” she said.
However, when Mankiewicz was helping out at the Beloit Historical Society she said people were calling to inquire about the incident’s location.
“People are interested and yet nobody could figure out what happened,” she said.
The tragedy in 1905 began with unusual weather, including heavy snow which led to heavy runoff and high river levels. On March 31. Andrews and White rowed to camp. White lost his paddle overboard and lunged to get it, tipping over the canoe as both ended in the icy cold water. The currents carried White up the creek and he drowned. Andrews was carried out into the main channel and was able to get over to a bank lined with flooded willows. He made progress on his hands and knees through the flooded meadow. He tried to get help at one home but the people there thought he was crazy. Neighbors at another home nearby helped him get dressed and in bed and one of them went 1.5 miles to the nearest phone, Mankiewicz said in her Confluence article.
Mankiewicz said she dug deep into her research on the location during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I had a lot of time to play on the computer,” she said.
She started looking at Beloit Daily Free Press newspaper articles, which had some differing accounts.
“In one article it said it was 10 miles north of Beloit, and in another it said six miles,” she said.
Although Young’s Creek wasn’t listed on maps at that time, she figured it was named after someone named Young. However, she couldn’t find anyone listed in any directories with that name near that area at the time of the accident.
“I knew it wasn’t an official name of the creek because it was not on topographic maps,” she added.
However, she discovered a little piece of property north of the site where an Eliza Young had lived on a plat map of 1904.
“Hardly any of the creek went through there. Then, I went to a 1858 map and noticed either her husband or father owned the area all the way to the creek,” she said.
With the added context when reading the newspaper articles which referenced other property owner names, she was able to finally pinpoint the location.