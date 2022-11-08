A Republican candidate for the Wisconsin Assembly 31st District seat appeared to be in the lead Tuesday night, but all the votes had not been tallied before the Beloit Daily News print deadline.
Ellen Schutt of Clinton had 5,060 votes in Rock County and 9,644 votes in Walworth County, Her Democrat opponent, Brienne Brown, had 3,853 votes in Rock County and 6,281 votes in Walworth County.
Brown, a Democrat from Whitewater, and Schutt, a Republican from Clinton, were vying for the seat currently held by Rep. Amy Loudenbeck. Loudenbeck who was first elected to the Assembly in 2010, decided not to run for re-election and instead is running for the office of Secretary of State.
Schutt, 26, was raised in Darien and she currently lives in Clinton.
While still attending college, she was an intern in the office of Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R- Clinton, and in the office of U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan. Her first job out of college was as a legislative aide in Loudenbeck’s office. Since April of last year, she has worked as a research assistant in the office of Rep. Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc.
“I want to thank all my supporters, my friends and family, and especially my husband,” Schutt said. “It has been a great eight months of knocking on doors and meeting people. Now, I will just wait and see what the voters decide.”
Brown is a member of the Whitewater Common Council. She is an instructor at the University of Wisconsin—Whitewater and she is a grant application writer and owner of a yoga/health studio.
She has lived in Whitewater for about 10 years, moving to Wisconsin from Texas.
She said she new of the challenge she faced when she entered the race.
“We knew going into this we faced some gerrymandered headwinds,” Brown said.
She said having Republicans in charge of everything is not representative of democracy.
She thanked her campaign team and supporters.
“I have an amazing team. It’s been a really positive experience,” she said.