A Republican candidate for the Wisconsin Assembly 31st District seat appeared to be in the lead Tuesday night, but all the votes had not been tallied before the Beloit Daily News print deadline.

Ellen Schutt of Clinton had 5,060 votes in Rock County and 9,644 votes in Walworth County, Her Democrat opponent, Brienne Brown, had 3,853 votes in Rock County and 6,281 votes in Walworth County.

