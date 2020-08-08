TOWN OF MAGNOLIA — Authorities have identified a 31-year-old Elkhorn woman who died in a July 25 crash.
Ashlie J. Helton was identified as the fatal crash victim by the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office.
The crash occurred at the intersection of State Highway 104 and Atkinson Road around 12:13 p.m.
Helton was admitted to a local hospital and was pronounced dead several days later. A forensic examination was completed on Friday.
Additional testing is underway, and the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department continue to investigate.