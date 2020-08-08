TOWN OF MAGNOLIA — Authorities have identified a 31-year-old Elkhorn woman who died in a July 25 crash.
The Rock County Medical Examiner's Department in a news release identified Ashlie J. Helton as the decedent.
On July 25, the crash occurred at the intersection of State Highway 104 and Atkinson Road around 12:13 p.m.
Helton was admitted to a local hospital and was pronounced dead several days later. A forensic examination was completed on Friday. Authorities say preliminary results show Helton died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Additional testing is underway, and the Rock County Sheriff’s Department and Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department continue to investigate.