ELKHORN — Sibling rivalry was on full display and the banter between brothers Mike and George Ackley flowed as freely as the barbecue sauce at the Elkhorn Ribfest Saturday at the Walworth County Fairgrounds.

The Ackleys, from Delavan, were among the 25 backyard barbecuers competing to see who could produce the best ribs. The brothers have been participants in the grilling competition for years. This year marked Mike’s third year while George has been competing in Ribfest for six years.

  

