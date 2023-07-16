Tom Treichelof the Williams Bay Lions Club rib grilling team, applies butter, brown sugar and honey to his rack of ribs before wrapping them in tin foil in preparation for another round of cooking. The Lions Club team was among 25 backyard grilling teams competing in the Elkhorn Ribfest on Saturday at the Walworth County Fairgrounds.
Mike and George Ackley of Delavan, check on their St. Louis style baby back ribs during the Elkhorn Ribfest on Saturday held at the Walworth County Fairgrounds. They were among 25 backyard grilling teams competing in the rib grilling competition.
ELKHORN — Sibling rivalry was on full display and the banter between brothers Mike and George Ackley flowed as freely as the barbecue sauce at the Elkhorn Ribfest Saturday at the Walworth County Fairgrounds.
The Ackleys, from Delavan, were among the 25 backyard barbecuers competing to see who could produce the best ribs. The brothers have been participants in the grilling competition for years. This year marked Mike’s third year while George has been competing in Ribfest for six years.