JANESVILLE- Buddy the Elf and his family are coming to Janesville this December to save Christmas again. Janesville Performing Arts Center at 408 S. Main St. will present Elf the Musical from Dec. 2-11.

On Dec. 4, the performance will feature the Sensory Friendly Strategies Program. A special education teacher will work with registrants and prepare those interested prior to the show with tools like fidgets and weighted blankets. Those interested in reserving seats in this section can email sales@janesvillepac.org.