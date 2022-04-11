BELOIT—As the days turn warmer, Stateline Area residents might get the urge to start preparing their gardens for the coming growing season or spruce up their property.
Christa and Aaron Nilson hope people will stop by their new business when they think about gardening and check out what they have to offer at Elements Landscaping and Nursery Center at 2426 26 Prairie Ave.
The new business has a greenhouse on site, located behind Aaron Nilson’s business which he opened in 2014, Aurum Contracting. The center has fresh flowers, landscaping supplies, seeds for vegetable and flowers, planters and other items to beautify the home and yard. The business also has mulch delivery services. The business also plans to offer classes, instructing people on how to make planters and other craft related classes.
“We plan on expanding once we see what the people in the community need,” Christa Nilson said.
Christa Nilson was an event coordinator, but wanted to try something different. The Nilsons thought the nursery center would be a good fit for the family. Christa and her family were busy setting up the business for its opening this weekend, hoping to welcome new customers
Aaron Nilson has several family members who have operated businesses in Beloit for years. His father, Bob Nilson, operates Nilson’s House of Vaccuums on Cranston Road, and his uncle Steve Nilson, was co-owner and pharmacist at Homecare Pharmacy in Beloit for 35 years until he retired last year.
The Nilsons will be happy to show customers around their new business and advise them on the products that will best suit their needs.