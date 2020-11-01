Although record numbers of voters in both Illinois and Wisconsin have voted early, many are expected to still head to the polls as Stateline Area municipalities prepare for traditional voting on Election Day.
Polls in Wisconsin open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and remain open until 8 p.m. In Illinois, polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. In both states, voters in line by closure can remain in line and will be allowed to cast a ballot.
Wisconsin voters must bring an accepted photo ID. To view a list of accepted forms of identification, visit myvote.wi.gov.
Beloit will have eight polling places instead of the usual nine locations due to the Beloit City Council authorizing Clerk-Treasurer Lori Stottler to consolidate a polling place to allow for election staff to count the record influx of absentee ballots.
Beloit polling locations
Wards 1-3 Converse School, 1602 Townline Ave.
Wards 4-6 Gaston School, 1515 W. Grand Ave.
Wards 7-9 Hackett School, 625 Eighth St.
Wards 10-12 Beloit Historical Society, 845 Hackett St.
Wards 13-15 and Ward 22 Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd.
Wards 16-18 Todd School, 1621 Oakwood Ave.
Wards 19-21 River of Life United Methodist Church, 2345 Prairie Ave.
Wards 23-25 Central Christian Church, 2460 Milwaukee Rd.
For polling locations in Winnebago County outside the City of Rockford, visit winnebagocountyclerk.com.
Contested local races in Wisconsin
Assembly District 45: Incumbent Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, will face Republican challenger Tawny Gustina.
Assembly District 31: Incumbent Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, will face Democratic challenger Elizabeth Lochner-Abel.
Contested federal races in Wisconsin
U.S. Congressional District 2: Incumbent Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Rock, will face off against Republican challenger Peter Theron of Madison.
Area referendums
Shall Blackhawk Technical College District, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds or promissory notes in an amount not to exceed $32,000,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of capital expenditures for the purchase or construction of buildings, building additions, remodeling and improvements, the acquisition of sites, and the purchase of fixed and other equipment at District locations, including, but not limited to development of the Public Safety & Transportation Training Center on the Central Campus in Janesville, Wisconsin?
Shall the person holding the office of Town Treasurer in the Town of Harmony be appointed by the Town Board?
Uncontested local races in Wisconsin
Incumbent’s District Attorney David O’Leary, County Clerk Lisa Tollefson, County Treasurer Michelle Roettger and Register of Deeds Sandy Disrud will all run unopposed.
Contested local races in Illinois
Illinois Representative District 68: Incumbent John Cabello, R-Machesney Park, will run against Democratic challenger Dave Vella.
Illinois Senate District 34: Incumbent State Sen. Steve Stadelman, D-Rockford, will face Republican challenger Paul Hofmann.
Winnebago County State’s Attorney: Republican J. Hanley will face Democrat Paul Carpenter to replace outgoing State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross.
Winnebago County Board Chair: Republican Joseph Chiarelli will take on Democrat Burt Gerl to replace outgoing Republican Board Chairman Frank Haney.
Winnebago County Board District 4 (South Beloit/Rockton): Republican Brad Lindmark will face Democrat Elizabeth Lindquist to fill the vacancy left by Republican David Boomer who resigned in March.
Contested federal races in Illinois
U.S. Congressional District 16: Incumbent Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon, will run against Democratic challenger Dani Brzozowski.
U.S. Congressional District 17: Incumbent Cheri Bustos, D-East Moline, will face Republican challenger Esther Joy King.
Other referendums
Shall Winnebago County change to a county executive form of government and elect not to become a home rule unit?
Shall the limiting rate under the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law for the Shirland Township Road District, Winnebago County, Illinois, be increased by an additional amount equal to 0.1154% above the limiting rate for road district purposes for levy year 2019 and be equal to 0.2308% of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property therein for levy years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023?