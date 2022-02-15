BELOIT— The eight candidates for Beloit school board to move on to the April 5 general election will be incumbents Megan Miller and Gregg Schneider and newcomers J’Juan Winfeld, Brian Anderson, Torie Champeny, Kathy Larson, Ryan McKillips and Christine Raleigh.
The remaining three of the 11 candidates—Matthew Windmoeller-Schmit, Devon McIntyre and Allison Semrau—did not secure enough votes to advance.
Miller was the top vote-getter with 772 votes or 13%; McKillips received 719 votes or 12%; Anderson received 689 votes or 11%; Winfield earned 680 votes or 11%; Schneider received 666 votes or 11%; Champeny, received 644 votes or 11%; Raleigh received 600 votes or 10%; and Kathy Larson received 518 votes or 9%;
Semrau received 426 or 7%; McIntyre, 206 or 3%; and Windmoeller-Schmit, 135 or 2%
Four seats are open on the school board.
Schneider, 65, retired as the Beloit School District’s transitions specialist for students in the special education program in January of 2018.
He obtained a masters degree in vocational education special needs from UW-Stout and received an additional 24 credits post masters degree.
Miller, 37, is at the end of her first three-year term on the board. She is a special education instructional specialist at Parkview Junior-Senior High School. She has a master’s degree in leadership in education from Carthage College and is working on a doctorate in education administration at Edgewood College.
Brian Anderson, 46, works at First National Bank and Trust in commercial banking. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from UW Whitewater.
Champeny, 42, is a senior project manager in cancer research for Lab Corp out of Princeton, New Jersey. She earned a bachelors of science degree from UW Madison in human development.
Larson, 69, has been a life coach for at least 12 years. She earned a bachelors of arts degree in leadership from Bellevue University in Omaha, Nebraska.
Ryan McKillips, 42, works for International Flavors and Fragrances (IFF) as a maintenance and capital engineering manager. He has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.
Raleigh, 33, is a married mother with four young children. She has a bachelor’s degree in communications from Waldorf University.
Winfield Sr., 42, works at Hendricks Commercial Properties as a software administrator. He has an associates degree in IT.
Of the approximate 19,895 registered voters in Rock County, 1,916 or 9.6% turned out to vote in Tuesday’s primary election, according to Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson.