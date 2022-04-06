BELOIT - Easter is right around the corner on April 17, but area residents might find that egg prices are no "yoke."
Traditions of dying eggs for the holiday may take a back seat as consumers will have to shell out a little more money for eggs this year.
A carton of eggs in the Midwest jumped 60% from March 25 to April 1 to $2.47. However, that still is lower than its top price in March 2020 when the pandemic and Easter demands caused wholesale egg prices to rise to an all-time high of $3.07 a dozen, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data.
Walmart in Beloit's cheapest option is $4.12 for an 18 count carton of large white eggs. Woodman's Market in Beloit has egg prices ranging from $3.29 to $3.49 for a 12 count.
In April of 2021, it was reported by the USDA that the average price of eggs was $2.99 a carton nationwide. The prices starkly increased from last year.
Ron Kean, an expert on poultry production and management from the UW Extension - Madison, said there is more than one contributing factor in regards to why the egg prices have increased.
"Because of high grain prices, feed costs are considerably higher than they have been in the past. Because of this, egg producers are hesitant to produce any more than they have definite markets for. Along with this, demand for eggs by restaurants, food service, etc. has been down due to COVID, so there was hesitancy to produce extra eggs," Kean explained.
It has been speculated that the Avian Influenzas that has effected areas like, Jefferson County, might have had an effect on egg prices, but Kean disagrees.
"Now, there is avian influenza, and the potential threat of more outbreaks. So far, (Wisconsin) has lost about 12 million hens from a flock of about 320 million, so that’s not a huge percentage, but probably enough to cause prices to go up. I think there may have been some precautionary buying, as well, so stores would make sure they had supply for the Easter season," Kean said.
Avian Influenza has been reported in 30 states since January, according to Kevin Hoffman Public Information Officer of Wisconsin's Agriculture Department.
Kean said egg prices normally increase around this time of year.
"Egg prices, at the wholesale level, usually go up around Easter time, even in normal years. I say at the wholesale level, because some stores will lower the price of eggs as a loss leader to get people in their stores," Kean clarified.
"All of these things have likely added together to cause the price increases we’re seeing," Kean said.
Kean added it also is important to mention, inflation has been on the rise in Wisconsin and across the country.
The United State's Congress Join Economic Committee reports a 6.8% increase in Consumer Price Index inflation, for April 2022 in Wisconsin.
These are just a few of the factors that have caused prices to increase and there might potentially be fewer eggs on the shelves.