BELOIT—There will once again be a flurry of activity at Edwards Ice Arena in Beloit as the city announced Thursday the rink will be open for limited activity under COVID-19 safety guidelines this weekend.
The arena will be open for the Beloit Youth Hockey Association (BYHA) to conduct non-contact practice starting on Saturday, according to Beloit Director of Communications Sarah Millard Lock.
The facility will be open, but under occupancy limits, allowing only minimum numbers of people. No games will be played as of yet.
BYHA President Dave Braasch said he was happy the city and the association were able to reach an agreement with the safety of the kids in mind.
“We’re really excited about this,” Braasch said. “We’re elated to be open again and we need everyone to follow the rules. We put in all this hard work and it was an effort of the whole association. Passion was driving everything here and I think we’re at the level now where we want to be in terms of communication.”
The city and BYHA held a meeting earlier this week to work towards reopening the rink after months of miscommunication caused some association members to become upset with the rink’s closure, while the city contended the rink remained closed due to ongoing COVID-19 safety concerns.
“As part of this, we will continue to monitor Rock County and Beloit-specific public health data to coordinate the need for any changes,” Millard Lock said.
An updated safety plan submitted and approved by Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther now requires face coverings to be worn at all times in the facility.
No games or organized events are yet allowed at Edwards Ice Arena.