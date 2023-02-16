Sherry

Rock County Finance Director Sherry Oja explains property taxes collected for Rock County during the January Know Your Local Government Series at the Beloit Public Library

 Provided by Amy Mitchell

BELOIT- An educational series centered around explaining how property taxes are estimated and used has been extended to include an additional presentation.

A fifth presentation was announced as part of the Know Your Local Government Series: Property Taxes presented by the Beloit Public Library and Stateline Community Foundation. The fifth presentation will include a presentation regarding the Beloit Turner School District.