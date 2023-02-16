BELOIT- An educational series centered around explaining how property taxes are estimated and used has been extended to include an additional presentation.
A fifth presentation was announced as part of the Know Your Local Government Series: Property Taxes presented by the Beloit Public Library and Stateline Community Foundation. The fifth presentation will include a presentation regarding the Beloit Turner School District.
So far three out of the four originally announced presentations have occurred concerning the City of Beloit, Blackhawk Technical College and Rock County.
The next presentation will be regarding the School District of Beloit and will be hosted by Interim Finance Director Marc Duff. The presentation is set for noon on Wednesday at the Beloit Public Library.
People can still attend without registering for the event and it is free to attend, according to the library’s news release.
A fifth presentation will be focused on the Beloit Turner School District.
Director of Business Services with the Beloit Turner School District, Brad Boll, will give his presentation at noon on March 15.
“When we initially announced the series, a community member asked us if we would consider adding a segment for those who live in the Town of Beloit and pay township taxes,” said Amy Mitchell, Marketing and Communications Coordinator with the Beloit Public Library. "We were happy to oblige, and Boll was eager to agree to participate. It certainly makes sense to include the township since many of our patrons live there.”
Mitchell explains how it would be advantageous to see both presentations to understand the tax differences between the districts.
“Each district has its own budget and its own tax base,” Mitchell said. “Surely details about their budgets, tax bases and any additional differences will be fleshed out from seeing both school district presentations.”
The most recent event hosted by Sherry Oja, Rock County finance director, drew a large crowd on Jan. 25, according to Mitchell.
“Despite a snowy day, we had a great turnout of engaged audience members who asked great questions," Mitchell said.