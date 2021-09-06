BELOIT—The School District of Beloit Board of Education will get an update on budgetary issues at its Tuesday evening meeting including receiving some new information on the option of a possible $27.7 million referendum.
The board also will select a new board member this week.
“Public education serves the needs of the community. I think COVID has highlighted how critical how many of these needs are and without a state investment in education dollars we have to find other ways to invest in our kids, in their academic, social and emotional well being,” said Board of Education President Megan Miller.
At its 7 p.m. regular board meeting at Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St., Executive Director of Business, Human Resources and Operations JoAnn Armstrong and Baird Public Finance Banker Lisa Voisin will provide a workshop on Wisconsin public funding and school finance.
When asked about the option of a referendum being included for discussion in the online board documents, Superintendent Dan Keyser emailed the Daily News the following: “The presentation on Tuesday is our annual State Finance 101 for the Board ahead of our budget approval in October. This presentation is something that we did with the Board last year and the year before. The Board had not had any discussion about a referendum; the presentation covers how school districts are funded and what a school district can do with regards to budgeting and funding. I had asked that our presenter from Baird, Lisa Voisin, to give a comprehensive budget and funding overview for our Board. This is why the topic of referendums is in the presentation.”
The presentation to be given includes information on the mill rate which has been dropping for the past few years.The 2020-2021 mill rate was $10.10 per $1,000 of assessed valuation meaning a homeowner with a $100,000 home paid $1,010 in school district taxes for the year. That mill rate was down from $10.30 in 2019-2020; $11.73 in 2018-2019; and $11.54 in 2017-2018.
According to the 2021-23 state biennial budget the revenue limit per-pupil will see a $0 increase.
The presentation listed a potential referendum scenario of $27.7 to help the district to maintain the current mill rate.
The earliest the referendum could be put on the ballot would be Feb. 15, 2022. The presentation also listed dates as far out as November 2024.
The presentation included information on the history or referenda in area districts as well as Beloit’s in 1992 and 2012 which passed.
The 2021—2022 preliminary budget presentation will be Oct. 5 and the budget hearing and adoption is set for Oct. 26.
At the 7 p.m. regular meeting on Tuesday the board will also discuss naming the art wing in honor of an art teacher and coach, the late Bob Houck.
At its Wednesday special board meeting at 6 p.m. at Kolak the board will select a new board member following former board member Stephanie Jacob’s resignation. At the public meeting, board members will ask each candidate the same questions and then vote on the new board member.
Gregg Schneider and Christine Raleigh have applied for the vacancy. The two ran in the spring 2021 election, but did not make it on the board. The term for the vacant seat on the board will expire in April 2022.