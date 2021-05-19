BELOIT – An Edgerton woman faces charges after she allegedly battered a Beloit police officer following a complaint of a suspicious person in the area of Fifth Street on May 14, according to a Rock County Circuit Court.
Jamie T. Horkey, 34, allegedly “clawed” at an officer’s face and attempted to grab the officer’s equipment while the pair struggled on the ground, the complaint said.
Police were responding in the area after a resident reported an unknown subject was banging on her window. After Horkey was secured in handcuffs, officers located a pipe believed to be used in smoking of crack cocaine, the complaint said.
Horkey is charged with battery to a law enforcement officer, obstruction and possession of drug paraphernalia.