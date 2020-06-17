MADISON—An Edgerton physician has been indicted by a federal grand jury on Medicare fraud charges.
Ravi Murali, 38, is charged in a 12-count indictment for his role in a health care fraud scheme while working as a physician for various telemedicine companies. The indictment alleges that from January 2017 to January 2020, Murali signed orders for medical braces (such as ankle braces, knee braces and back braces) for Medicare beneficiaries that contained false statements. He reportedly falsely claime he assessed the patients, did diagnostic tests and conducted examinations.
Murali ordered braces for Medicare beneficiaries regardless of medical necessity, fraudulently billing Medicare for over $26 million, of which Medicare actually paid over $13 million. Murali was paid approximately $30 for each telemedicine consult he completed.
If convicted, Murali faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison on each count.
