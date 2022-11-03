EDGERTON- Edgerton High School will present Disney’s Newsies Nov. 4-6 with one of the biggest casts the drama department has ever had. The cast includes over 50 students.
Director Jessica Wileman is in the director’s chair for the first time after starting in Edgerton as a choreographer. Wileman received her degree from the American Musical and Dramatic Academy and is passionate about telling stories.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” Wileman said. “I’ve never worked with that many students before. It’s been a learning process, but they’ve been really gracious, loving and hard working.”
The cast ranges from freshmen to seniors, with some seniors even coming out to be in the production for the first time this year. Students in the production are either acting, running lights and sound, or playing in the orchestra which accompanies the show.
Wileman also wanted to produce a play that really uplifted people and was positive as the world came out from the pandemic.
“I always enjoy exploring the themes of community and coming together,” Wileman said. “This story is really important because it shows how when people come together as a collective and use their voice they really can impact change. I think that’s such an important message for all of us to hear right now.”
Three main actors in the musical are sophomores Andrew Gonzalez and Kody Almizyed, and junior Anthony Vitaioli. The three teens are good friends in real life so having to play opposite each other is always exciting and comes natural to me.
Gonzalez plays the main character Jack Kelly. Gonzalez said his character is a bit egotistical and the leader of the Newsies.
“He’s a big influence on others and has a lot of fun at his job,” Gonzalez said. “He has big dreams too.”
Vitaioli plays the “bad guy” in the show, Pulitzer. He adds that he usually plays the villain in most productions he’s been in.
“I love it a ton because they always have a lesson to teach,” Vitaioli said. “Villains always are going for something and then the hero makes them learn something.”
Vitaioli adds that Pulitzer is fun to play because he has all this power and the Newsies come and knock him off his pedestal.
Almizyed plays Crutchie who, at the beginning of play is a happy, upbeat guy but goes through some trying times in the musical which leads him to perform a sad number.
The three friends have enjoyed rehearsals and getting to practice the numerous musical numbers in the show and dance breaks.
“I have so many song and it’s like a little hard with your voice and your throat and keep it stable,” Gonzalez said. “I have some good solos in it. I think we all actually do. It’s always fun because then you get to show people what you have to offer.”
Vitaioli agrees, saying this show has had the most dance numbers that he’s experienced during his theater career.
“With this musical there’s about six,” Vitaioli said. “Each one has its own dance break to it. We have featured dancers and I’d say eight people that have been here since July working on tap numbers, doing aerobic activities and stuff like that to further elevate the songs.”
Almizyed is also looking forward to the audience seeing the set that was created for this show which he describes as “the most insane set we’ve ever had for a show.
“Were building the whole moving scaffold they have in the Broadway musical, Almizyed said. “It’s going to be up and down all over the scaffold they rearranged themselves in every scene and it’s just ridiculously cool.”