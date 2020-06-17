MADISON—An Edgerton man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on the charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Kyle C. Olson, also known as Kyle Charles Quade, 28, allegedly was found in possession of a loaded .45 caliber handgun and ammunition on May 31.
On May 31 police in Madison reportedly observed Olson remove a handgun from the trunk of his car and place it in his waistband.
If convicted, Olson faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.
