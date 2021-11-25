MADISON—An Edgerton man is being accused of his fifth Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) offense after he was involved in a rollover crash on Interstate 39/90 in Dane County Wednesday night.

Eric J. Serfort, 35, was arrested by Wisconsin State Patrol—DeForest Post officers after he displayed signs of intoxication, according to a news release from the State Patrol.

The crash occurred near milepost 153 at about 10:06 p.m. as Serfort was traveling south on the interstate, according to the news release.

