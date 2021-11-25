hot Edgerton man arrested after rollover crash Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Nov 25, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MADISON—An Edgerton man is being accused of his fifth Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) offense after he was involved in a rollover crash on Interstate 39/90 in Dane County Wednesday night.Eric J. Serfort, 35, was arrested by Wisconsin State Patrol—DeForest Post officers after he displayed signs of intoxication, according to a news release from the State Patrol.The crash occurred near milepost 153 at about 10:06 p.m. as Serfort was traveling south on the interstate, according to the news release. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Three men with local ties lead group to purchase Boys & Girls Club site on Moore Street String of Janesville armed robberies results in pursuit, two arrested in Beloit Beloit fatal crash victim identified Grocery store, restaurant eyed for former Shopko location 'Magic' coming to Clinton with new business opening Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime