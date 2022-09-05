EDGERTON—In the countryside of Edgerton families flocked to the Rock River Thresheree this Labor Day weekend to see farm equipment—old and new—and to have some family fun.
The event, celebrating its 66th year, was held Sept. 2-5 at Thresherman’s Park on County Road M.
Along with the many tractors and agricultural equipment, visitors could enjoy a flea market, craft show, petting zoos, sawmills, craftsman demonstrations, steam engines, blacksmith shop and more.
Bauer family
Many tractors on display are restored by families who have been in the farming world their whole lives. Families like the Bauer family from Stockton, Illinois. Jerry Bauer has been coming to this event since the 1980s, but this is the first year he’s brought a tractor to show.
The Bauer family finished restoring the tractor last year. Most of the restoration work was done by Jerry and his son, Michael.
“The tractor was bought brand new by my dad back in 1948,” Bauer said. “We’ve had it on the farm our whole lives and about eight years ago we started working on it.”
Bauer said the tractor was in original condition and took quite a bit of work to get it in shape so it looked brand new again with a fresh coat of paint. He adds that he was blessed with wonderful parents and this restoration is a tribute to them.
“I really enjoy this (event), I enjoy farming and I appreciate the people who restore and bring these tractors,” Bauer said. “It’s expensive. I appreciate the fact that they’re working to preserve a big part of our agricultural history.”
Roger Zangl’s 1949 Minneapolis Moline ZAU
Roger Zangl has been attending the Thresheree for about seven years, specifically, to show off his father’s tractor—a 1949 Minneapolis Moline ZAU. He fully restored the tractor in 2008. Zangl explained that his father ordered the tractor in 1945, but didn’t receive it until 1949 because of the war effort.
He did welding for his dad over the years and told his dad one day he wanted to work on the tractor after it sat around for years.
“We monkeyed around a little bit the first day and I got the thing to spit and sputter,” Zangl said. “I pulled it all apart, put in new bearings, brought in new valves, (then I) started putting it back together.”
Zangl remembers having the tractor parts all over his shop. He noted that his father got around $1,345 for the tractor back in the 1940s, whereas Zangl paid more than that for the tires when restoring it. He started the restoration process in 1997 and finished the tractor in 2008.
“Me and my wife would go to different shows all over Mount Pleasant, Iowa,” Zangl said. “My wife would sit and look at the computer and see where all the shows are. If they were featuring the Minneapolis Moline that one got an ‘x’ right away because we’re going to that one.”
His wife, Diane, lost her battle with cancer years ago. Zangl’s tractor has a large sign that reads, “In memory of Diane.”
Clauer Family 1913 Minneapolis steam traction engine
James “Jim” Clauer brought his family’s 1913 22hp Minneapolis Steam Traction Engine to the event. The tractor has been in his family for the last 60 years and he purchased it from his grandfather’s estate. It was restored in 2010, which was a 13-year process for Clauer.
“We take it out and display it any chance we get,” Clauer said. “It’s got a half new boiler on it. Then we rebuilt everything else on it after that.”
The tractor has a two-horsepower engine and the top speed is around two and half miles an hour.
“They use this mainly to power a sawmill,” Clauer said. “They plowed with them and I think they used to steam tobacco beds with this one.”
Clauer’s tractor is in memory of his father, Dennis O. Clauer, grandfather Clyde F. Clauer Jr. and great grandfather Clyde H. Clauer.
KAD Barnyard and Friends
For kids at the event, many stopped by the petting zoo near the entrance. At KAD Barnyard and Friends, they had horses, baby chicks, ducklings, rooster, a rabbit and many goats for the kids to pet and giggle over.
KAD has been coming to this event since 2018, owner Kammie Schultz said. Around 90% of the animals they have are rescued. Schultz got the horse, Joker, at the auction years ago where she saw him being abused at 2 years old and knew she needed to take him home and outbid everyone else there.
For Schultz it always varies who is brought to the events. They recently got a chinchilla for their business, but he needs more training and it would have been hard for them to bring him with the off and on rain.