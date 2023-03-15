JANESVILLE - Mail-in voting is underway in Rock County and in-person absentee voting will begin next week, so many residents are seeking information about what is on the spring general election ballot.
Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson said voters started getting their mail-in ballots last week and in-person absentee voting will begin on Tuesday for the spring election, which she expects will draw a larger than normal number of voters.
"We expect a heavy turnout," she said. "There has been so much advertising in the state supreme court race, and there are school district referendums in Beloit, Milton and Parkview. Plus there are three statewide advisory referendum questions."
In-person absentee voting will begin Tuesday, March 21 and will end March 31. For those who are using a mail-in ballot, officials recommend ballots are mailed no later than March 28 to ensure the ballots reach their destination in time. March 30 is the last day to request mail-in absentee ballots.
Tollefson said voters can get a lot of information about voter registration, polling places and more by visiting the website at myvote.wi.gov.
There are many contested races in cities, villages and township in Rock County, and there are several referendum issues on the spring election ballot.
School Board Races
In the School District of Beloit, there are three candidates running for two seats on the board of education. Candidates are incumbent board member Amiee Leavy and newcomers Brian Nichols and Ryan McDonough.
In the Whitewater School District, there are six candidates running for three seats on the school board. Candidates are Chuck Mills, Thayer Coburn, Stephanie Hicks, Lisa Huempfner, Christy Linse and Joseph Kromholz.
In the Delavan-Darien School District, five candidates are running for three seats on the school board. Candidates are Giovanna Moses, David Henriott, Mike Schmidt, Kelly Pohl and Jessie Grober.
Towns, Villages, Cities
In the Town of Beloit, four candidates are running for two seats available on the board of supervisors. Candidates are Steve Kopp, Marilyn Sloniker, John Pelock and Jim Stevens. Diane Greenlee is the only candidate running for town chairperson.
In the Town of Newark, four candidates are running for two seats available on the board of supervisors. Candidates are Ronald Betley, Jeff Bovee, Kevin Kansas and Christopher Mamay.
In the Village of Clinton, three candidates will appear on the ballot and one registered write-in candidate is running for the three available seats on the village board. Candidates are. Jeanette Troha, Eric Barbour and Suzanne Dammen. Thomas Peterson is the registered write-in candidate.
The Village of Footville has six candidates who will appear on the ballot and one registered write-in candidate running for three seats on the village board. Candidates are David Wells, Roland Nath, Steve Haberman, Brenda Welch Heath, David Selter and Danielle Hamack. Jill Thomson is the registered write-in candidate. Dennis Burtness is the only candidate running for Footville Village President.
The City of Beloit City Council race is not contested, with three candidates running for three seats. Candidates are Yusuf Adama, Nancy Forbeck and Sherry Blakeley.
The Janesville City Council race has five candidates running for four seats. Candidates are Richard Neeno, Michael Jackson, David Marshick, Heather Miller and Spencer Zimmerman.
Four candidates will run for three seats on the Milton City Council. Candidates are Theresa Rusch, Sharla Walker, Bill Wilson and Nancy Lader.
Two candidates will run for mayor of Milton. Candidates are Tom Chesmore and Anissa Welch.
Referendum questions
The School District of Beloit will have two referendum questions on the spring ballot. They are:
- Shall the School District of Beloit, Rock County, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $19,500,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school facility improvement project consisting of: building infrastructure improvements, including HVAC updates, school safety upgrades, roofing and athletic facility improvements at Beloit Memorial High School; district-wide capital maintenance improvements, including roof repairs; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment?
- Shall the School District of Beloit, Rock County, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $14,000,000 for the 2023-2024 school year and by $9,000,000 for the 2024-2025 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of operational and maintenance expenses, including for technology, curriculum and instructional materials, and social and emotional behavioral programs?
The Parkview School District in Orfordville also has a referendum question on the spring ballot. The question is:
- Shall the Parkview School District, Rock County, Wisconsin for 3 years, beginning with the 2023-2024 school year and ending with the 2025-2026 school year, be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $1,450,000 per year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of technology and curriculum materials, educational programming, expenses associated with bus routes, and costs associated with recruiting and retaining staff?
The Milton School District also will ask voters to support a referendum. The Milton referendum question is as follows:
- Shall the School District of Milton, Rock and Jefferson Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $4,000,000 for the 2023- 2024 school year; by an additional $1,000,000 (for a total of $5,000,000) for the 2024-2025 school year; by an additional $1,000,000 (for a total of $6,000,000) for the 2025-2026 school year; and by an additional $3,500,000 for the 2026-2027 school year (for a total of $9,500,000 and to remain at this amount), for recurring purposes consisting of ongoing educational programming, staffing and maintenance expenses?
The Village of Footville also will have a referendum question on the ballot. The question is:
- Should the additional tax revenue from the 2024 Tax Incremental District closure be used to defray the cost of a proposed multi-purpose municipal building?
In the Town of Janesville, a referendum regarding the use of all terrain vehicles is on the ballot. The question is as follows:
- Should the Town of Janesville adopt an ordinance that permits individuals to operate All Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) and/or Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTVs) on Town roads?