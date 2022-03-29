E-scooters are pictured in this file photo at the intersection of State Street and Grand Avenue in dowtown Beloit. The scooters, provided by the Bird company, again will be offered to Beloit residents this year.
BELOIT—The electric scooters, which made their debut last year in Beloit, will be returning to the city this spring.
Residents can rent the scooters by the minute through an app they can access on their cell phones. The scooters, provided by the company, Bird, will be parked at various locations in the city to allow easy access for those interested in using them for transportation or just to take a fun ride.
Last year, some expressed concerns about the scooters, especially when riders rode them on downtown sidewalks where there is heavy pedestrian traffic. City officials are urging the scooter riders to use caution and not endanger pedestrians.
Residents are reminded about the city’s ordinance that governs the use of e-scooters in Beloit.
The operation of the Bird scooters is limited to geofenced boundaries identified in the company’s smartphone app. This limits and controls where the scooter travels. Each scooter has a GPS that is tracked by Bird.
Bird requires scooter users to be 18 or older.
The following are some basic rules (for more detailed information, please see City of Beloit Ordinance 13.085 & 18.02(2m)):
- Users are highly encouraged to wear helmets.
- Speed limit is 15 miles per hour and 10 miles per hour on multi-use paths.
- Scooters cannot be operated on City of Beloit roads with a speed limit over 25 miles per hour.
- Users must comply with all traffic regulations as drivers would in a motor vehicle.
- Users must yield to pedestrians in crosswalks.
- Must not be operated on a sidewalk.
Parking Rules
• Electric scooters shall be parked upright in a neat and orderly manner.
• Electric scooters may be parked at bike racks, designated shared scooter parking, geofenced parking locations, private property with the permission of the property owner, sidewalks in some cases.
Scooters parked on sidewalks cannot block pedestrian traffic or block crosswalks or driveways. They cannot block vehicle traffic and cannot be placed on bicycle lanes or multi-use paths.
The City of Beloit encourages the use of the terrace for parking.
If a resident has questions or concerns about the e-scooters, the company can be reached directly at 1-866-205-2442 or hello@bird.co. More information about the company can be found on their website (www.bird.co) and on their blog (www.bird.co/blog).