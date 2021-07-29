BELOIT—Beloit residents will soon be able to cruise around downtown Beloit on electric scooters, with the City of Beloit announcing that a company will be offering scooters to riders as soon as today.
Bird, an electronic scooter company, will begin offering e-scooters to all residents over 18. In June, the Beloit City Council approved an ordinance that governs the use of e-scooters in Beloit. The scooters will be available through a mobile phone application and riders pay to use the scooter per minute.
City officials are touting the scooters as a means of transportation within city limits without a vehicle.
“Scooters make for a useful way to bridge the gap between public transportation and a person’s home or work,” said Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther. “More transportation options can bring a lot of benefits to the city.”
If a resident has questions or concerns about the e-scooters, the company can be reached directly at 1-866-205-2442 or hello@bird.co. More information about the company can be found on bird.co.
The scooters can only be operated within city limits, otherwise the scooter will slow down to one-mile-per-hour. All scooter users must be 18 or older.
Below is a summary of the city’s ordinance and parking rules associated with e-scooter use.
Users are highly encouraged to wear helmets
Speed limit is 15 miles per hour and 10 miles per hour on multi-use paths.
Scooters cannot be operated on City of Beloit roads with a speed limit over 25 miles per hour
Users must comply with all traffic regulations as drivers would in a motor vehicle
Users must yield to pedestrians in crosswalks
Must not be operated on a sidewalk
Parking rules:
Electric scooters shall be parked upright in a neat and orderly manner
Electric scooters may be parked at the following locations:
Docking station
Bicycle rack
Designated shared scooter parking
Geofenced parking location Private property with permission of property owner
Sidewalks in some circumstances
Electric scooters must be parked without:
Blocking pedestrian access on a sidewalk
Reducing the clear width of a sidewalk to less than 60 inches
Bocking a crosswalk or access to a crosswalk, driveway or private road
Violating the Americans with Disability Ac
Blocking vehicular traffic on streets or alleys
Threatening public safety or security
Being placed on bicycle ways, bicycle lanes or multi-use paths