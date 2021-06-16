ROCKTON — As fire suppression continues at the smoldering Chemtool plant in Rockton, Winnebago County Public Health Department officials announced that the three-mile mask recommendation for residents is now lifted, but the one-mile evacuation order remains in place as thorough air quality and environmental testing is ongoing.
At a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, Health Administrator Sandra Martell said the mask recommendation for residents at three miles or greater around the plant is lifted.
Air quality readings show the biggest concern environmentally is the dust and particulate matter in the atmosphere caused by the fire’s smoke that could cause respiratory distress and inflammation, especially for those with underlying health conditions. Those who have underlying health conditions are being urged to wear masks when outdoors in the area impacted by the fire, Martell said.
No runoff of firefighting materials have had an impact on the Rock River or the groundwater supply, according to Rockton Fire Chief Kirk Wilson. Even as an industrial firefighting crew battles the smoldering 320,000 square-foot building, smoke will continue to be visible from the site for several days, Wilson added.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Illinois state EPA are conducting reconnaissance testing of ground-level debris and air quality readings throughout the one-mile evacuation area. Martell and Wilson urged residents to remain patient, noting that additional air quality readings would be available on Thursday morning.
The particulate in the air is not measured for its composition, officials said, with Wilson noting that the particulate and dust material can cause severe respiratory issues. During the blaze, which started Monday morning, spikes of certain chemical compounds were observed at the site where the initial fire allegedly started. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
Old Settlers Days, which is set to begin Thursday in Rockton’s Settlers Park, is still on schedule, Martell said, noting that the area was outside of the three-mile area covered in the mask recommendation. Martell said organizers were continuing to monitor the situation and would inform the public of any major changes.
Residents with fire debris on their property can call 877-552-8942 to arrange proper removal by contracted firm Clean Harbors.