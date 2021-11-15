BELOIT—Beloit City Councilor Regina Dunkin knows what it takes to run a successful campaign and then how to manage her work-life balance while serving the public.
Dunkin will host a round table discussion with people interested in running for public office or getting involved in volunteering for elections at an event from 6—7 p.m. on Nov. 22 at the Stateline Family YMCA, 501 Third St.
“I took this on because I want to inspire people to get engaged in our elections and participate in our democracy,” Dunkin said. “Elections matter because they have a significant impact on our community. It doesn’t matter about party, it’s about principle. I encourage all people to get involved with local government. To not focus in on what’s wrong but what we can do to help make things right and even better.”
Dunkin, a longtime Beloit resident and Gary, Indiana native, served on the School District of Beloit Board of Education from 2000 to 2006 and was first elected to the Beloit City Council in 2016. In 2019, Dunkin became the first Black woman to serve as council president. In 2020, Dunkin became the first woman to serve as chair of the Wisconsin State Public Defender Board.
At the round table, Dunkin says she plans to discuss the process of getting placed on an election ballot; how to run a campaign and how to manage a “healthy work life balance” while serving as an elected official.
“I hope after this meeting people will want to roll up their sleeves and become civically engaged whether it is protesting, voting, working at a voter poll, or to join a committee or board. It takes all of us working together to make our world better,” Dunkin said.
The event is free and open to the public. Dunkin said on Sunday she intends to invite other councilors and school board members to participate in the event, with the city and school district to issue public notices in line with state open meetings requirements.