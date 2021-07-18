MADISON—Beloit City Councilor Regina Dunkin is now part of the Wisconsin Housing Preservation Corporation (WHPC) following an appointment by Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.
The statewide nonprofit organization aims to preserve, provide and protect affordable housing for the low and moderate income Wisconsin residents.
The nonprofit corporation has over $400 million in assets across 7,133 affordable housing apartments spanning 124 developments out of 54 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties serving approximately 15,000 residents, according to the WHPC website.