BELOIT—Leadership for the Beloit City Council will remain the same following Tuesday’s reorganization meeting, with newly elected councilor Brittany Keyes taking her seat at the council table.
Councilor Nancy Forbeck nominated Regina Dunkin for president and councilor Sherry Blakeley nominated Clinton Anderson for vice president.
Both Dunkin and Anderson have served in their respective positions on council leadership since April of 2018, with Dunkin being the first female African American council president in the City of Beloit’s history.
Dunkin, with incumbents Kevin Leavy and Mark Preuschl, were sworn into office along with Keyes, who replaces former councilor Beth Jacobsen.
Keyes, a Beloit Health System physical therapist, received the highest total of votes in the April 7 election, netting 3,072 (21%) of council votes.
Jacobsen did not seek reelection on April 7 after winning her council seat in April of 2018, following her appointment to the council in September of 2017.
Councilors will now send committee and board appointment preferences to Dunkin for review, with positions to be appointed at the May 4 meeting.
, according to Beloit Clerk-Treasurer Lori Stottler.
