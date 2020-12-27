BOONE COUNTY, ILLINOIS—The Boone County Sheriff’s Office announced on Sunday that one to its K9 dogs died when a suspected drunk driver crashed into the back of a squad car on Interstate 90.
At around 1:30 a.m., deputy Robert Rosenkranz and K9 Loki conducted a traffic stop on I-90 near Irene Road when a suspected drunk driver struck the back of Rosenkranz’s squad vehicle. The impact caused the squad vehicle to crash into the vehicle that was initially part of the traffic stop, according to the Illinois State Police.
State police said a 53-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were injured and transported for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The deputy was out of the vehicle at the time of the crash. Loki was in the vehicle during the crash and was rushed to an emergency vet clinic in Rockford where the canine was pronounced deceased.
Vincent Millare, 53, of Crystal Lake, was cited for Driving Under the Influence, Failure to Yield Upon Approaching a Stationary Authorized Emergency Vehicle (Scotts Law), Improper Lane Usage, Driving on the Shoulder, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.