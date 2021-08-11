JANESVILLE—A Janesville man was arrested Tuesday and faces drug and weapons charges after law enforcement agencies seized cocaine, marijuana, a handgun and $42,000, according to Janesville Police Department reports.
A news release from the Janesville Police Department stated 29 grams of crack cocaine and 1,063 grams of marijuana were seized.
Eshawn M. Reed, 39, of Janesville, was arrested on a probation warrant, but soon he will face drug and gun charges, according to the police news release.
Janesville officers located Reed in Beloit at 3 p.m. Tuesday and then asked the Beloit Police Department Violent Crimes Interdiction Team to stop a vehicle Reed was driving, according to the release.
Reed fled, and Beloit officers pursued briefly before breaking off the chase, according to the release.
Police found the vehicle in the 2900 block of Park Avenue and Reed was arrested without incident, police said.
Police then executed search warrants at 1733 Park Ave. in Beloit and 1051 S. Terrace St. in Janesville.
The release said Reed is on probation for second-degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and maintaining a drug trafficking place.
The arrest was the result of a joint investigation with the state Department of Criminal Investigation.