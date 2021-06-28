JANESVILLE—A Janesville man faces drug and weapons charges after a search warrant was executed by the Janesville Police Department Street Crimes Unit Monday morning.
Abdul Seshawn Harriel, 41, faces possible charges of being a felon in possession of firearms, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The search warrant was executed around 3:33 a.m. at a residence in the 900 block of Todd Drive, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department. The search was the result of an investigation by the department. Recovered in the search were four handguns, 5.5 ounces of crack cocaine, 47 grams of marijuana, 91 THC vape cartridges and $1,990 in U.S. currency, according to the news release.
Harriel is being held at the Rock County Jail.