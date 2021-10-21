BELOIT—Drug Take Back Day is on Saturday in Wisconsin and the Beloit Police Department is reminding residents about the safe option available to dispose of unwanted prescription medications.
In 2020, the department collected 467 pounds of prescription drugs which helped keep pills out of the hands of children and individuals who may have substance misuse issues, while also keeping the drugs out of the ground water system.
“It provides a safe, convenient and responsible way to dispose of prescription medications,” said Special Operations Division Capt. Dan Molland.
In the lobby of the police department, located at the north end of 100 State St., rests a large metal container that is marked for residents looking to dispose of excess medications. No needles or liquids are accepted, Molland said. Those seeking to drop off medications during non-business hours are required to use the buzzer on the door to access the department foyer area.
“They can bring them down here and know that they are going to be disposed of safely and responsibly,” Molland said. “It’s a way for people to avoid throwing them away or flushing them down the toilet and having the medication impact the environment.”
Over 270 law enforcement agencies in Wisconsin are participating in Saturday’s statewide drug take back day, according to Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul’s office.
“Drug Take Back is a great opportunity for Wisconsinites to be proactive in the fight against substance use disorder. By bringing your unused and unwanted medications to a drug disposal box, you can help prevent prescription drugs from being misused,” Kaul said.
For those outside of Beloit, find a Drug Take Back location by visiting www.doseofrealitywi.gov.
Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain. Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all pharmaceuticals, and trace amounts are showing up in rivers and lakes.
Participants may dispose of solid, non-liquid medications by removing the medication from its container and disposing of it directly into a disposal box or into a clear sealable plastic bag. Plastic pill containers should not be collected. Blister packages without the medications being removed are acceptable.
Bring:
Prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications. Vape pens or other e-cigarette devices (batteries removed).
Do Not Bring:
Illegal drugs, needles/sharps, acids, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood), personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens), household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas), mercury thermometers.