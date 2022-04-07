hot Drug take back day set for Beloit Area Community Health Center Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Apr 7, 2022 40 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT - A Prescription Drug Take-Back Day will be held from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on April 29 in the parking lot of Beloit Area Community Health Center, 74 Eclipse Blvd.Residents can safely dispose of expired or unwanted medications at this event. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit trio will use sports as a hook to bring youth into new Hilltopp Community Center Man killed in shooting at mall in Cherry Valley, Illinois UPDATE: Two incumbents, two newcomers elected to Beloit School Board Four running for three seats on Beloit Turner School Board Beloit casino project took key step forward in 2021 Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime