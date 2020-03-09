If you’re like me, a person of a certain age, you can trace your whole life through drug stores.
Once upon a time, drug stores were magic to me. Now they’re a consolation.
When I was a kid, the drug stores in my little hometown served fountain drinks. Now no one knows what a fountain drink is. And for you younger readers: no, it’s not a drink from a fountain.
Fountain drinks included above all cherry cokes. There was nothing fake about them. They blended real cherry juice off the grocer’s shelves with real Coca-Cola. To be sure, they didn’t squeeze the juice from a real-live cherry. But it was still pretty authentic. And the person who did all this was called a “soda jerk,” because he jerked a handle that caused the soda to flow. Often times, he wore a paper hat angled jauntily down the front of his head. Sometimes he wore an apron.
He always wore a smile.
Now of course cherry cokes come in cans. One day a college student asked me if cherry cokes had not always come in cans. “No, I said. They used to come, live, from drug stores with marble counter tops. A soda jerk served them. They were delicious. The marble counter tops were solid and cold, with elegant tray and white swirls.” The student didn’t get any of this, though she did say that she knew lots of jerks but no soda jerks.
I wonder if she thought I was a jerk for telling her all this nostalgic stuff.
As a child I knew, of course, that drug stores sold more than just fountain drinks. For instance, they also sold comic books. Nice drug store owners would let us kids read these without buying them. Mean drug store proprietors would not. One was so mean that he put the comic books near the ceiling so we couldn’t reach them. Later, he died delivering a prescription. I hope you will excuse me if I tell you that, as a small boy, I thought this was just.
Of course, I don’t feel that way now.
And I also knew that drug stores sold, well, drugs. But my gang and I were young and healthy. We knew that drug stores, home of the cherry coke, also sold castor oil, which was sometimes forced down us for this or that purported ailment. But you have to take the rough with the smooth.
That was long ago. Now drug stores don’t sell fountain drinks any more. The soda jerk and marble counters have gone the way of the typewriter and dial-up internet. If you go to a big chain pharmacy now and ask for a cherry coke, they will direct you to Aisle 5.
Still, I like to go to drug stores even now—even if I have to open a can for my cherry coke, which isn’t nearly as good as the old ones were. I have to open the cans myself. Where is the soda jerk when I really need him?
Now, though, I do to drug stores for consolation—and for pills. The latter are especially important, and I’ve never really gotten the hang of my pharmacy’s automated phone system. I’m asked to state the prescription number and always do so either too fast or too slow. The phony Alexa woman always transfers me to a live person. But while I’m waiting for the live person, my drug store thinks it’s time for me to catch up on the latest rock music. After five minutes of this racket someone real finally answers and fills my prescription.
These drugs are important. Without them, my blood pressure skyrockets, partly due to the fact that I can no longer find a soda jerk to get me a cherry coke for a quarter.
But the real drug store remedy is not pills. It’s consolation. Today’s chain pharmacy is a monument to human misery. Just look around the next time you go into one. Look at all the pain killers; the wart remedies; the cures for constipation or its opposite; the decaffeinated coffee for those with a few too many nerves; the row upon row of cosmetics for those who wish to fight the apparent ravages of aging; the balm for cold sores; the braces for sore knees; and so on and on and on.
And that’s just the beginning. I’ve said nothing, yet, about wax removal juice for the hard of hearing. Now, there: I’ve mentioned it.
The contemporary drug store tells us agonized people that we are not alone. I used to read novels in order to learn that I was not alone.
Now I go to Walgreen’s, though CVS and Rite-Aid will do just as well. Just don’t go into any of them and expect to find a soda jerk, though there may be a few jerks of the ordinary kind around.
Tom McBride is the author of “Bent Dead in Beloit: A Mystery” ad numerous other books. He’s a co-author of the Marist Mindset List.
