JANESVILLE – A Beloit man faces multiple drug charges following a traffic stop on March 4 on Euclid Avenue, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Beloit police made contact with Edward L. Daniel Jr., 32, and during a search of the vehicle allegedly recovered MDMA (Ecstacy) and marijuana, the complaint said.
Daniel is charged with possession with intent to deliver amphetamine, possession of THC, felony bail jumping and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
