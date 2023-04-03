BELOIT — “Drive less when you can, drive smart when you do.”
That’s the message Bradlee Fons, cofounder of Drive $mart Wisconsin, offered at the Beloit Public Library Saturday during a presentation on learning to drive more efficiently. His organization has developed a tool kit of skills drivers can adopt to increase the fuel efficiency of any vehicle and save money at the gas pump.
“Many of us drive today with skills we learned when gas was cheap,” he explains. Driver training programs rarely emphasize fuel efficiency even today and bad habits are easy to come by.
The privilege of driving brings with it the promise of personal mobility and a degree of independence. However, it also comes with consequences such as large financial costs, increased risk of injury and liability, and environmental consequences.
Fons says adopting fuel-saving driving techniques can mitigate some of those consequences. Driving more efficiently means stopping at the pump less often and contributing less to vehicle emissions. It can also make for a safer, more aware driver.
Keeping your car properly maintained is the first step in driving efficiently. Improperly inflated tires can impact fuel consumption so Fons suggests checking tire pressure frequently, keeping it at the manufacturer’s recommended pressure or even a bit higher. Change the oil according to the recommended intervals, specify a synthetic oil, and keep your car properly tuned and aligned.
Don’t start the car until you are ready to leave. Prolonged idling wastes fuel and can impact engine life. Modern cars don’t need to warm up for more than a few seconds.
If you have multiple stops to make start with the one farthest away and work your way back so your car is fully warmed up for most of the trip.
Drive smoothly, avoiding so called jack rabbit starts or sudden panic stops and anticipate stops by lifting off the accelerator early rather than braking hard just as you come up to your stop.
Starting from a stop accounts for roughly half your fuel consumption in urban driving. Try to preserve momentum where you can by anticipating red lights and other conditions that might require a change in speed or a stop.
For safety as well as efficiency be aware of the traffic around you and try to keep a “safety zone” around your car to allow yourself an out in case you need to make an evasive maneuver.
Wind resistance increases exponentially at higher speeds, sharply increasing fuel consumption. A sixty mile trip at 80 miles per hour versus 60 miles per hour is like paying an extra dollar per gallon for gas and only gets you to the destination eight minutes sooner.
Incorporating more efficient driving habits can reduce fuel consumption by as much as 10 to 30 per cent, according to Fons. His own 2017 Toyota Prius was rated by the EPA at 52 miles per gallon combined which would give it a range of 572 miles. His overall average is in the low 80s and he once was able to wring 1012 miles from a tankful for a personal best of 96.3 miles per gallon.
Fons helped develop “Tools for a Lifetime,” a fuel efficiency training program. He has used it in training programs for the City of Milwaukee, the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewage District and Milwaukee Violia Water fleet drivers. Those fleets, he says, achieved fuel cost savings from 11 to 28%.
He and the Drive $mart Wisconsin organization also partnered with Milwaukee Public Schools to incorporate efficient driving techniques into driver education programs.
Fuel consumption goes hand in hand with vehicle emissions including green house gases. For every gallon of gasoline burned while driving 20 pounds of CO2 emissions are emitted into the atmosphere.
Fuel efficient driving techniques, then, can be a small step toward reducing emissions while saving you money at the same time. With oil producing countries recently announcing production cutbacks, a move sure to increase prices at the pump, there is no better time to start driving more efficiently than right now.
Drive $mart Wisconsin periodically conducts public information programs throughout the state and holds regular meets and free tire pressure checks. More information can be found at www.drivesmartwi.com.