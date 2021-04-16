BELOIT — Beloit Police say four people were injured Friday morning in a car crash.
Beloit Police said the crash occurred at 8:41 a.m. at the intersection of Summit and Prairie Avenues.
Police said the driver of a GMC Yukon SUV was headed southbound on Prairie Avenue when he failed to negotiate the curve and crossed into traffic, striking a northbound Dodge Durango.
The driver of the Yukon was taken to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville, and an adult passenger was transported to Beloit Memorial Hospital.
The driver of the Durango and a child passenger were both transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville for treatment.
Police believe speeding was the primary cause of the crash, and they said the driver of the Yukon would be cited for unreasonable and imprudent speed, crossing the centerline, operating after revocation and operating a vehicle without proof of insurance.
The crash remains under investigation.