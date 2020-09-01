Dozens of employers across the state will participate in a drive-through job fair at locations across Wisconsin, including Beloit, Janesville and Monroe on Sept. 17, according to the Wisconsin Workforce Development Association (WWDA).
The event will mark the second statewide drive-through job fair that allows prospective employees to interact with employers in a safe way during the COVID-19 pandemic. Job seekers can collect job postings and career opportunities from the safety of their own vehicle.
The job fair will take place from noon—4 p.m. at three Stateline Area locations: The Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Boulevard; Uptown Mall in Janesville, 2500 Milton Ave., and at the Blackhawk Technical College Monroe Campus, 210 Fourth St.
Business and Employers Services Coordinator for the Southwest Wisconsin Workforce Development Board Gil Graham said 45 companies will participate in the job fair from the manufacturing, office, construction, healthcare, professional/management, retail, hospitality and transportation and logistics sectors.
More companies can be added as the deadline is Sept. 11, Graham noted.
During the first event hosted in July, Graham said 468 information bags with job-related items were handed out, along with 100 packets distributed in Green County.
Graham said the shift from in-person services at the Job Center due to COVID-19 to continue offering services via the phone and internet. She said the drive-through events look to reach those who might not be aware of the distance-offered services.
“The drive-through job fair is a way to share local job openings with local people looking for work during these uncertain times,” Graham said. “One company told me they have a number of applicants after the last event. That alone is enough for our team to try it again.”