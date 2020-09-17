BELOIT — Job searches have become a little trickier due to the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, organizers of a drive-through job fair held Thursday were hoping to make the job search process a little easier, offering information, resources and a few job leads.
Colleen Koerth, Blackhawk Technical College manager of workforce development, was in the parking lot near Beloit Public Library Thursday, handing out bags filled with flyers describing positions open are area employers, information about low cost health insurance and education opportunities.
Drive-through job fairs also were being held outside the Janesville Mall and at Blackhawk Technical College’s Monroe campus Thursday.
This was not the first time a drive-through job fair was held in Rock County.
“We had one in July that honestly was an overwhelming success with over 700 job seekers,” Koerth said. “We are expecting a similar turnout for this one.”
About 50 employers submitted information for the drive-through job fair held Thursday. They included Amazon in Beloit, Axium Foods in South Beloit, the School District of Beloit, SSM Health/St. Mary’s Hospital in Janesville, Prent Thermoforming in Janesville and Birds Eye Foods in Darien, among others.
Information about education opportunities at Blackhawk Technical College also was included in the bags handed out to job seekers. Also, participants in the job fair were invited to take a survey and information allowing follow-up contacts was included.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional job fair where representatives from area employers could meet face-to-face with prospective employees could not be held in a safe and secure manner. So, the drive-through job fair was proposed to allow job seekers to continue to explore employment options.
Drive-through job fairs were held in several Wisconsin cities Thursday, according to the Wisconsin Workforce Development Association. Job fairs were held in Fond du Lac, Green Bay, Menasha, Showano, Sheboygan and Wausau, to name a few communities.