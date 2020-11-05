BELOIT—Tickets are on sale for a Drive-Through Gingerbread Extravaganza to be held from 9 a.m.—noon Dec. 5 in the Eclipse Center parking lot in Beloit.
Community Action Inc. of Rock and Walworth Counties holds the vevent each year as a fundraiser to support neighborhood based programs that fight poverty. This year, the event will be held outdoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Families can purchase a gingerbread kit, including candies and icing, for $15. The families then will take the kit home where they can assemble the gingerbread house.
Santa Claus will make an appearance and photos by SMR Photography of Milton can be taken with everyone standing at a safe distance.
Suport for the event is being provided by Acts Housing, Alliant Energy, Big Radio, Blain’s Farm and Fleet, First National Bank and Trust, Glitz & Go, Hormel, Lamar, MercyHealth and Wisconsin Management Company.