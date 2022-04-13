MADISON –Beloit residents are allowed to submit comments to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) regarding the City of Beloit's plan to improve the public drinking water system.

The city has applied a loan through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program  to improve its public drinking water system by replacing lead service lines.

An environmental review must be conducted before funding this project.

The loan program has determined that the project will not result in significant adverse environmental effects.

The public can submit comments regarding this decision and the potential environmental impacts of this project. Submit comments by April 27 to:

Department of Natural Resources

C/O Kevin Olson, Community Financial Assistance, CF/2

101 S Webster St.

P.O. Box 7921

Madison, WI 53707

Phone: 608-234-2238 or Email: Kevin.Olson@wisconsin.gov