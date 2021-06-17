JANESVILLE—Want to row a dragon boat or cheer on the paddlers?
Early bird registration for Dragons on the Rock dragon boat teams is available through July 5. Discounted boat registration is $1,000 with payment plans available. After July 5, team registration will cost $1,200. Registration for nonprofits, students, club teams and municipalities is $900 and individuals without a team is $65.
“We have 14 teams right now,” said Marketing Director Linda Diedrich in an interview on Tuesday.
Dragons on the Rock, the annual dragon boat race and community festival benefiting KANDU and sponsored by ABC Supply, is set for Sept. 18 at Traxler Park. The dragon boat race features 16 to 20 paddlers and one drummer in each boat, competing in heats throughout the day to determine the top three champions.
Those who want to watch the rowers are welcome to attend the event for free, although donations are appreciated. Fundraising is done by people signing up on teams to paddle along with other sponsorships. Parking is $5 and benefits the Rock Aqua Jays.
“There will be lots of food trucks on site. We are expecting a couple of bands, and we are working on different kinds of activities for children and some adult game activities,” Diedrich said.
New this year, the festival will include the Street Chef Challenge, sponsored by Kerry. Local street chefs will each prepare a signature dish using ingredients provided by Kerry. Top chefs will be determined by expert Kerry judges and festival guests. There also will be various family activities and a beer tent featuring creations by Kerry, Rock County Brewing, Gray Brewing Company and Timber Hill Winery.
The successful Dragons on the Rock event was first held in 2019, but was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Diedrich said.
The goal is to raise $60,000 to support KANDU Industries. Major sponsors are ABC Supply Company and Kerry.
“We have a lot of great volunteers and it’s going to be a great day,” Diedrich said.
All equipment and training are provided as well as experienced staff to steer each boat. No experience is necessary. All teams will participate in one mandatory hour-long practice session the week leading up to the event. Participants must be 12 or older and three to four extra team members are recommended as alternates. The top three placing race winners will receive medals and recognition during an award ceremony. Team drummers will have the opportunity to compete for prizes by showing off their costumes and talents during a drum competition.
For more information, people can visit www.kanduindustries.com/dragons or call 608-755-4123.
KANDU Industries is a 501©(3) providing opportunities to people with disabilities or disadvantages. KANDU provides industrial services to outside companies supplying them with high quality production, quick turnaround times, and competitively priced custom services. With multiple locations, KANDU performs high-volume packaging, assembly and other production services.