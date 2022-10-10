BELOIT—The Beloit Historical Society will induct seven individuals into the Beloit Hall of Fame during a ceremony set for 1 p.m. on Oct. 16 at the Beloit Historical Society, 845 Hackett St.
Inductees this year are Linda L. Ward, Richard Gerhard, R. Thomas Nightingale, Dr. Kenneth Gold, Fred and Joanne Klett and Tony Scodwell. Scodwell will be inducted at a separate event set for 1 p.m. on Oct. 26
Dr. Kenneth GoldDr. Kenneth Gold has cared for patients in the Beloit area for over 50 years and has made numerous contributions to make the community better.
Gold was born in The Bronx, New York on April 16, 1937. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Brooklyn College—City University of New York in 1957 and he earned his medical degree from the State University of New York in 1961. He served his medical residency at the University Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. He served a fellowship in psychiatry and medicine through the University of Rochester at Strong Memorial Hospital. He was lieutenant at the U.S. Naval Hospital, Key West Florida from 1963 to 1965. He was lieutenant commander in the U.S. Naval Reserve in Columbus, Ohio and Rochester, New York from 1965 to 1968.
Gold began his medical practice in Beloit in 1968. He and his wife, Sandy, have made Beloit their home and both have volunteered their time and talents to the community.
Gold became director of Beloit College Community Health in 1971 and continued in that position until 1975.
From 1979 to 1990, Gold was medical director for the Beloit Fire Department. In this capacity he would oversee the training of emergency medical staff at the fire department. Before the 1970s, there were very few fire departments that even had emergency medical programs, and in fact, Beloit was only the second municipality in Wisconsin to start an emergency medical service program. He also served as medical director for the Clinton Fire Department.
He has been a teacher and mentor to medical students at the University of Wisconsin Medical School. He was appointed adjunct professor of medicine at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health in 1998.
Gold has earned many awards and honors over the years. He was named Wisconsin Society of Internal Medicine Internist of the Year in 1988. He earned a Meritorious Service Award from the State Medical Society of Wisconsin in 1991 and 1994. He received the Laureate Award from the American College of Physicians, American Society of Internal Medicine in 2001. He was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award from the American College of Physicians, Wisconsin Chapter in 2016. He was named Wisconsin Physician Citizen of the year in 2019 by the Wisconsin Medical Society.
He also was awarded the NAACP President’s Award in 1991 and he is a volunteer at HealthNet of Rock County. He served for a short time as a member of the board of directors for the Beloit Area Community Health Center.