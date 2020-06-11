BELOIT - The Downtown Beloit Association has announced that the Downtown Street Dance, which was planned for Aug. 7, has been canceled.
The street dance is the largest annual event held in downtown Beloit, featuring live music, dancing, food and beer. Due to the large crowd that the event attracts, the City of Beloit determined it could not in good conscience risk the public's health. Social distancing required because of the COVID-19 pandemic would not be feasible at the street dance.
The city currently discourages any public gatherings of more than 25 people.
The Downtown Beloit Association said the decision to cancel the event was a difficult one.
