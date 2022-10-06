WINE WALK

Participants in a past downtown Janesville Wine Walk enjoy a sample of white wine while browsing local shops.

 Full Spectrum Photography

JANESVILLE- Downtown Janesville, Inc.’s Fall Wine Walk will be back on Oct. 15 for its sixth year and will offer 20 different wine stops.

The stops will have wine samples from all over the world. The wine walk has drawn around 600 attendees in past years, according to Downtown Janesville, Inc.