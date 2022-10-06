JANESVILLE- Downtown Janesville, Inc.’s Fall Wine Walk will be back on Oct. 15 for its sixth year and will offer 20 different wine stops.
The stops will have wine samples from all over the world. The wine walk has drawn around 600 attendees in past years, according to Downtown Janesville, Inc.
“One of the big differences this year is that we will be doing food stops as we have the last couple of years, which is always a nice, popular thing and that allows our participants to sample some great food from different restaurants in Janesville,” said Joshua Pickering, general manager of Genisa Wine Bar in Janesville and event chair.
Both general and VIP tickets are available online at janesvillewinewalk.com. The VIP experience includes lunch at Genisa at noon on the event day. VIP tickets are available for $60 each and include early admission. General admission is $35. The day starts for general admission ticket holders at 1 p.m. at the J.P. Cullen Pavilion in Town Square.
There are around 100 VIP tickets available and around 500 general admission tickets, Pickering said. In addition to food and wine, there will be photo opportunities available at a number of the wine locations downtown for participants to take photos with friends and family as they stop at all locations.
The event’s sponsors are Angus Young, Sauk Valley Bank and Big Radio.
The event is one of the largest fundraising events for Downtown Janesville. Last year’s two wine walks raised around $30,000.
“Money raised from this event goes directly back into downtown Janesville to support planting and holiday decorations,” Pickering said. “The fall decorations just went up thanks to two volunteers and sponsorships from events like this. Besides the day of drinking wine and eating food and having a fun time, it really is meant for a bigger reason which is always great.”