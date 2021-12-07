BELOIT—2021 was a bounce-back year for the Downtown Beloit Association and the city’s business core following the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to DBA Executive Director Shauna El-Amin.
El-Amin presented the 2022 DBA budget to the Beloit City Council earlier this week and spoke highly of the downtown businesses and their ability to respond to customer needs and to adapt to abnormal life due to the pandemic.
“We’ve had to change up a lot of things, but we are thankful to city staff and the emergency operations center for their guidance along with our volunteers, committees and boards that have been really helpful,” El-Amin said.
A total of nine new businesses were added downtown this year, along with $47.14 million in private investment to the city’s core. Downtown is more crowded than ever before with a 1% property vacancy rate in the area, with the figure potentially shrinking further due to a pending contract with a remaining property.
This year also saw the rebounding of popular events for the DBA as the group brought back all event scheduling even with some tweaks due to lingering effects of the pandemic. The Beloit Farmers’ Market doubled in size from last year and El-Amin hopes to have over 120 vendor stalls set up at the spring market next year.
“I think our businesses adapted and did really well with that and they were definitely more normal than in 2020 and our events were tweaked to make some happen, we were excited to make them happen and have all of them,” El-Amin said.
For 2022, the DBA is expected to bring in revenue and total assets of $433,964 compared to $277,040 in expenses, with El-Amin noting the organization will have carryover income to be prepared in the event of similar situations like the pandemic from drastically impacting business services.
DBA 2021 By The Numbers
Beloit Farmers’ Market: 71 vendor stalls in 2021 from 47 stalls in 2020
Fridays in the Park: 2,190 lunches sold
Street Dance: 1,769 attendees
Oktoberfest: 773 attendees
Fall wine walk: 394 attendees
Halloween parade: More than 500 children
Beloit Winter Farm Market 2020 to 2021: 2,794 attendees
465 cars last year at Grand Lighted Holiday Parade in 2020 and 550 cars in 2021