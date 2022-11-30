Beloit’s annual Holidazzle event will be held Friday, celebrating its 19th year. The event will feature downtown businesses offering their own items and many will host artists and craftsmen offering unique gift items.
Beloit Memorial High School Choir members sing songs of the season during Holidazzle in downtown Beloit in a previous year. Shoppers were able to view and purchase unique, hand crafted gift items during Holidazzle.
BELOIT—Holidazzle will offer 32 different venues to check out during it’s 19th year, as merchants open their doors to customers, craftsmen and artists Friday evening.
Holidazzle is a night when businesses will stay open longer than normal and host various vendors at their businesses.
The event runs from 5 p.m.—9 p.m., according to Shauna El-Amin, Downtown Beloit Association Executive Director.
Trish Denk is the featured vendor for this year’s Holidazzle. She will be selling handcrafted vases, glasses and crafts. Denk is from Poplar Grove, Illinois and her work can be found on the Shabby Chic Farmgirl Facebook page. She will be at the Downtown Beloit Association office at 557 E. Grand Ave. on Friday.
Also at the Downtown Beloit Association office, there will be other craft items including hand-made billfolds, hand-made purses and totes, wooden signs, coffee mugs and more.
Other vendors providing unique services include:
- The Beloit Art Center, at 520 E. Grand Ave, will be displaying work from photographer Jeff McDonald and other artists.
- Gallery ABBA at 437 E. Grand Ave., will offer hand-made baskets, ornaments and more.
- Decorated cookies, variety of baked goods, candy and canned goods will be sold at the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 212 W. Grand Ave.
- at Emunah Designs at 159 W. Grand Ave., holiday ornament making will be offered.
The businesses themselves will be providing special discounts or specials, as well as hosting different vendors.
Entertainment will include live music, a free picture with Santa, children’s events and holiday treats. Pink and Purple flags will be at participating venues with music and family friendly activities.
“Photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus will be free and sponsored by Walnut Creek Awards & Promotions,” El-Amin said. “Grand Avenue Pub and Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint will both have live music starting at 8 p.m.”
Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be found at Walnut Creek Awards & Promotions located outside 400 E Grand Ave.
A popular event for the whole family will be the cookie decorating activity at Bagels & More.
“We will be hosting it again this year,” said Joan Siekierski, co-owner of Bagels & More. “I will be sitting near the window and will assist anyone who wants to decorate a cookie.”
A trolley will be running in downtown Beloit that will give people free rides to the various venues. The trolley is rented out from an organization in Elkhorn, according to El-Amin.
Holidazzle visitors will be able to vote on the best decorated windows for businesses in the downtown area. The annual Window Decorating Contest winners will be decided on Dec. 5.
Votes will be accepted via email (anne@downtownbeloit.com), Facebook page or calling their office (608-365-0150), through Friday night.