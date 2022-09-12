BIFF plans for 2023
Beloit International Film Festival (BIFF) Executive Director Greg Gerard is seen surrounded by movies he is reviewing. He will host BIFF Year ‘Round beginning Wednesday at the Downtown Beloit Association offices.

 BDN file photo

BELOIT—Residents will be able to view award winning movies in Downtown Beloit as the Beloit International Film Festival (BIFF) kicks off BIFF Year ‘ Round starting Wednesday.

The first film, The Mirror Game, directed by William J. Stribling, will begin at 6:30 p.m., on Sept. 14 at the Downtown Beloit Association offices at 557 E. Grand Ave. The movie is a drama about two childhood friends who meet each other in Las Vegas. One asks the other for a favor that changes their lives forever.

