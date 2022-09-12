Beloit International Film Festival (BIFF) Executive Director Greg Gerard is seen surrounded by movies he is reviewing. He will host BIFF Year ‘Round beginning Wednesday at the Downtown Beloit Association offices.
BELOIT—Residents will be able to view award winning movies in Downtown Beloit as the Beloit International Film Festival (BIFF) kicks off BIFF Year ‘ Round starting Wednesday.
The first film, The Mirror Game, directed by William J. Stribling, will begin at 6:30 p.m., on Sept. 14 at the Downtown Beloit Association offices at 557 E. Grand Ave. The movie is a drama about two childhood friends who meet each other in Las Vegas. One asks the other for a favor that changes their lives forever.
Greg Gerard, Executive Director of the Beloit International Film Festival, will be in charge of planning the BIFF Year ‘Round events.
Some of the movies that will be shown during BIFF Year ‘Round will include Provo, The 48 Hour Film Project and Sweet Disaster, Gerard said.
Most of the movies will be shown at Downtown Beloit Association offices. Water and popcorn will be available at the screenings.
The movies will take place every Wednesday from Sept.14—Dec. 21. The film showings will then continue after the holidays, from Jan. 4—25.
There is a $6 fee for adults and a $3 fee for children. Film Society of Beloit members can view the film for free. People can sign up for the membership online via: https://beloitfilmfest.org/membership/.
The movies that will be shown every week include award winning movies from previous film festivals, movies that will be present at the 2023 Beloit International Film Festival, or highly acclaimed movies.
On the last Wednesday of every month, the movie will be shown at the Classic Cinemas, at 2799 Cranston Road. The Classic Cinemas received renovations in 2019, which included heated reclined seats.
“Eric Newnham, Classic Cinemas GM, pointed out that some of their other locations were doing independent film nights and were seeing a lot of support from the indie filmgoing community,” Gerard explained, “He suggested that we try doing one independent film screening per month to test the waters.”
BIFF Year ’Round has been a feature in Beloit since 2015. This is an opportunity for people to catch movies they might have missed during the film festival.
BIFF Year ’Round won’t be the only BIFF related event in September. The organization hosts an outdoor movie series called BIFF Outdoors. This event has been going on through the summer and now into fall.
The next upcoming outdoor movie will be American Underdog on Sept. 17. The film will begin at 8 p.m. at Jefferson Prairie Lutheran Church at 23184 Bergan Rd. Popular Grove, Illinois.
This is the second time the church has provided the venue for BIFF Outdoors. BIFF Outdoors also will do private as well as public events for local organizations. These have included Nature at the Confluence and the Yellow Brick Road LGTQ+ organization.
American Underdog is a sports drama centered around a National Football League quarterback, Kurt Warner.