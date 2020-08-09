BELOIT—Downtown Beloit featured food, sales and snacks Friday, as the business community tried to return to a semblance of normal.
Some businesses offered items for sale during a sidewalk sale Friday. Also, the Downtown Beloit Association offered free coffee and snacks to downtown business owners and employees during a Coffee Break event at First National Bank Plaza. And, a Fridays in the Parking Lot event was hosted by the Downtown Beloit Association in the parking lot of Ace Hardware, offering brats, chips and drinks.
This past weekend would have been the Celebrate Downtown weekend, which usually offers the highlight of the Street Dance on State Street. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the street dance had to be cancelled.
But, there were other activities during the weekend for people to enjoy, including the Alfreso outdoor dining on Grand Avenue, and on Saturday the downtown Farmers Market went on as usual.
Shatoria Teague, owner of Always and Forever Formal Wear, had some dresses on display in front of her shop on State Street during the sidewalk sale.
“I’ve had a few people peak in. It’s a little slow, but they are going to come,” she said in anticipation of more customers popping by her store. “It’s nice to see people shopping again. I’m happy to do something normal again.”
Downtown Beloit Association Executive Director Shauna El-Amin said downtown businesses have been very resilient during the challenges brought on by COVID-19.
“I’m happy all the businesses have evolved and changed,” she said. “Businesses and their employees are getting back somewhat to a new normal.”
El-Amin was at First National Bank Plaza offering free coffee, muffins and doughnuts to downtown business owners and employees during a Coffee Break event.
“We’ve been planning this for about a year. We wanted to have something to thank downtown businesses and their employees,” she said.
The Downtown Business Association also was hosting a Fridays in the Parking Lot event at Ace Hardware where they were serving brats, chips, cookies and drinks. The Fridays in the Parking Lot is an altered version of the usual Fridays in the Park event that had to be changed because of the COVID-19 restrictions.
Michelle Hebb and Ming Fong were enjoying a snack and the sunny day in downtown Beloit Friday.
“We love downtown. It’s just beautiful,” Hebb said.
She said she was just driving through the downtown area and saw people gathering in First National Bank Plaza, so she called Fong and they came down to check it out.
Meanwhile people were inspecting dresses and other merchandise on display on the sidewalks and enjoying the sunny day.